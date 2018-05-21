0 Suspect in Vandergrift woman's death testifies against co-defendant

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One of the two men accused in the 2017 death of a Vandergrift woman will face a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday.

Devin Akamichi was on the stand for almost an hour and provided details to police about what happened the night Ronny Cable went missing -- and why he said his friend and co-defendant, Walter Cable, was behind it all.

Both are charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy and abuse of a corpse. Cable, who faces a hearing Monday, is also charged with robbery. Ronny Cable and Walter Cable are not related.

The Vandergrift mother of two went missing in February 2017. Her burned remains were found buried in the woods in Derry Township days later. Akamichi led police to the site.

TRENDING NOW:

Akamichi testified Monday that he and Walter were hanging out with Ronny in the days leading up to her disappearance and said Walter told him on two occasions he was going to rob and kill Ronny for money and pills.

PREVIOUS STORY: DA: Body found in Derry Twp. believed to be missing Vandergrift woman

Ronny Cable

Akamichi said, "I didn't think he was actually going to do it. I thought he was just saying."

He said the three of them were out drinking at a bar before Walter drove them to the woods near Keystone State Park.

Akamichi said Walter grabbed a hammer and hit Ronny about 10 times, but she was still alive. He said Walter then choked her.

"I just stand there. I just went into shock," Akamichi said. " I was stunned by everything. He got a lighter and ignited her and started lighting her sweatshirt."

It's a story Akamichi apparently didn't tell investigators immediately.

DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

"I think it's going to be a case about the believability of a witness who led police to the scene and now claims he didn't say anything to anybody didn't try to defend her or stop her. Believability of this witness is coming the key to this case," said Tim Andrews, Walter Cable's attorney.

Detectives testified Monday that there's DNA evidence liking Akamichi and Walter to the scene with beer cans and food wrappers.

Ronny's hair, jewelry and pieces of her bones were found near the burn site and there is surveillance video backing up the testimony of the two getting gas and food before returning to the site.

Akamichi waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday.

As for Walter Cable, the judge held all charges for court against him, so he will head to trial.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.