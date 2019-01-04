SWAT officers honored for response to Tree of Life shooting

ALLISON PARK, Pa. - SWAT officers who responded to the Tree of Life synagogue shooting were honored Friday morning by the Allegheny County Police Department.
“It was an incredibly horrible tragic day that the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County endured, but I guess in human nature, we always look for the light in times of darkness and the light that we get from the bright ring of courage of all the responders that showed up that day,” Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said.
The officers ran toward the gunfire, putting their own lives on the line to thwart the gunman who killed 11 congregants and wounded six other people, including four police officers.
County police and family members gathered at the Allegheny County Police Academy in Allison Park for the ceremony.
