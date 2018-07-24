  • SWAT team finds no one inside after surrounding home, evacuating neighbors

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A SWAT team has entered a home in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood and did not find anyone inside.

    The incident unfolded on Stranahan Street, which was blocked off between Apple and Oberlin streets.

    Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic reported flash bangs were set off, a door was blown off and authorities were calling for a man to come out of the home.

    Some neighbors, including children, were evacuated from the area around 7 a.m. A SWAT officer was seen carrying a baby from the area about 10:30 a.m.

    A neighbor told Tomazic he was told by police that authorities were looking for a man with a gun.

    It's unclear who police were looking for and what prompted the SWAT situation.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories