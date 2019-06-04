PITTSBURGH - Several area swimming spots failed water-quality tests because of strands of E. coli, according to a report obtained by our partners at TribLive.com.
The Mountain Watershed Association found 11 of 14 tested locations failed. Smithton Beach in South Huntingdon, Butterfly Rock in Layton, Turtle Rock in Connellsvile and Ohiopyle, were among the areas that did not pass the tests.
The association told TribLive.com that swimming, wading and paddling should be avoided at these areas to reduce the risk of developing any illness.
Click here to read more from TribLive.com and to see more locations that failed E. coli testing.
