Taco Bell to test vegetarian, vegan menus

Taco Bell will start testing a vegetarian menu later this year.
The restaurant will unveil limited-time vegetarian and vegan items as part of the test.
It will also highlight the restaurant's current vegetarian options, including tacos, tostadas, burritos and Crunchwraps.
Since 2015, Taco Bell has been offering options that are certified vegetarian by the American Vegetarian Association.
This is the first time that the company will have the vegetarian menu highlighted in stores.
According to a Gallup poll conducted last year, 5% of Americans identify as vegetarians.
The poll also found that being vegetarian is slightly more popular among Americans younger than 50 years old.
