PITTSBURGH - There are three ongoing billion-dollar projects in the region and 17 topping $100 million (in total project costs).
The Shell ethane cracker plant tops the list, of course. It is followed by major infrastructure projects, new hospitals, mixed-use developments around the region and modern housing projects.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The Business Times compiled photos of some of the largest projects.
Here is a pictorial tour of some of the projects that will be remaking the region in years to come.
CLICK HERE for more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- 48-year-old man found dead next to SUV after reports of gunshots
- SUV rolls into house, strikes gas line and causes massive fire
- Record for world's largest wedding cookie table broken in Monongahela
- VIDEO: 5 children killed in day care center fire in Pennsylvania
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}