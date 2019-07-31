ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A mother is warning other shoppers at the Target on McKnight Road in Ross Township, saying a man took pictures of her young daughter as the girl was trying on clothes in the changing room.
Police told Channel 11 they received a complaint about the incident Tuesday.
Details of what happened and a description of the man have not been released, but police confirm Target security is reviewing its surveillance video.
