VANDERGRIFT, Pa. - A 20-year-old man and another teenager are facing charges after police say they robbed a teenage girl in a local park. It happened Wednesday evening at Kennedy Park in Vandergrift.
The victim said they pulled out what looked like a gun and demanded “whatever was in her bag.”
Tavon Williams is now facing robbery charges.
Channel 11 is talking to neighbors, and is finding out what happened from police.
