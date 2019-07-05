  • Man charged with robbing teen in local park

    Updated:

    VANDERGRIFT, Pa. - A 20-year-old man and another teenager are facing charges after police say they robbed a teenage girl in a local park. It happened Wednesday evening at Kennedy Park in Vandergrift. 

    The victim said they pulled out what looked like a gun and demanded “whatever was in her bag.” 

    Tavon Williams is now facing robbery charges. 

