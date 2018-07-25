  • Teen accused of threatening to 'shoot up' school charged again

    A teenager accused last week of threatening a mass shooting on the first day of school is back in trouble again. 

    Police say, this time, Austin Tressler is accused of threatening a young boy with a sledgehammer.

