Teen accused of threatening to 'shoot up' school charged again

A teenager accused last week of threatening a mass shooting on the first day of school is back in trouble again.
Police say, this time, Austin Tressler is accused of threatening a young boy with a sledgehammer.
We will have more on the new set of charges and what it means for Tressler, who was out on bond, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
