TEEN TOBACCO TRIP: Teens urge PA lawmakers to raise tobacco buying age

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - A group of teenagers is pushing Pennsylvania lawmakers to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21.

    The group went to Harrisburg in May, telling lawmakers they are being exposed to second-hand smoke in school.

    A Senate committee is already considering a bill to raise the minimum age.

    The current age to purchase tobacco is 18.

