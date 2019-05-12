TEEN TOBACCO TRIP: Teens urge PA lawmakers to raise tobacco buying age

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A group of teenagers is pushing Pennsylvania lawmakers to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21.
The group went to Harrisburg in May, telling lawmakers they are being exposed to second-hand smoke in school.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Consumer News. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A Senate committee is already considering a bill to raise the minimum age.
The current age to purchase tobacco is 18.
TRENDING NOW:
- Trying to lose weight? Here are the worst foods to eat if you're on a diet
- Police: Woman shot, killed in Butler County; suspect found dead in Pittsburgh cemetery
- At least 1 person killed in fire at local apartment building
- VIDEO: Florida Woman Died From Dog Bites at Humane Society
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}