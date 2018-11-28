  • Terminally ill teen to raise money for other sick kids by playing video games online

    REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. - A central Pennsylvania teen living with terminal cancer is using the time he has left to inspire others.

    Maddox Hyde, 14, has neuroblastoma.

    Maddox was diagnosed with cancer when he was six years old, and has been battling cancer on and off for eight years. 

    He had been receiving treatments at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, but last week decided to end treatments and to return home to Reynoldsville to live his final weeks to months. 

    Maddox has decided to be remembered by being an inspiration to others raising money for other sick children. 

    On Dec. 1, Maddox is holding a gaming marathon. Starting at 11 a.m., Maddox will be playing online, livestreaming and collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. You can participate or donate through his website on Extra Life. 

    This Christmas season, Maddox has been receiving Christmas cards from around the world.  According to WJAC, Maddox says he enjoys reading Christmas cards and the messages he’s received. 

    If you would like to send Maddox a Christmas card, they can be sent to 333 Ohio St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

     

