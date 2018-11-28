Terminally ill teen to raise money for other sick kids by playing video games online

REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. - A central Pennsylvania teen living with terminal cancer is using the time he has left to inspire others.
Maddox Hyde, 14, has neuroblastoma.
Related Headlines
Maddox was diagnosed with cancer when he was six years old, and has been battling cancer on and off for eight years.
He had been receiving treatments at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, but last week decided to end treatments and to return home to Reynoldsville to live his final weeks to months.
Maddox has been battling cancer for the past 8 years. Last week, he headed home to live his final weeks to months. To be remembered as an inspiration to others and a Champion for other kids, Maddox will be playing games for @ExtraLife4Kids! https://t.co/kk7sCSGCoE #teammaddoxel pic.twitter.com/IroJbOzdvv— UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) November 27, 2018
Maddox has decided to be remembered by being an inspiration to others raising money for other sick children.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man shot 15 years ago in downtown Pittsburgh parking garage dies in hospital
- 12 people charged in relation to $87M in false Medicaid claims
- Man accused of fatally beating infant while changing her diaper
- VIDEO: 1 month after Tree of Life shooting, we mourn the lives lost
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
On Dec. 1, Maddox is holding a gaming marathon. Starting at 11 a.m., Maddox will be playing online, livestreaming and collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. You can participate or donate through his website on Extra Life.
This Christmas season, Maddox has been receiving Christmas cards from around the world. According to WJAC, Maddox says he enjoys reading Christmas cards and the messages he’s received.
If you would like to send Maddox a Christmas card, they can be sent to 333 Ohio St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}