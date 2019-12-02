0 Tracing Terrelle Pryor's path from football star to stabbing victim, recent arrest

PITTSBURGH - Terrelle Pryor was stabbed and arrested following a domestic incident over the weekend at the Heinz Lofts apartments on the North Side. He's still recovering in an area hospital, and a woman who was allegedly involved was also arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A current free agent NFL player, Pryor is no stranger to controversy and scandal.

HIGH SCHOOL

Pryor was at one point ranked as the No. 1 high school football player in the country. According to MaxPreps.com, Pryor was timed at 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash, could bench 300 pounds and had a 37-inch vertical as a senior at Jeannette High School. During his high school career, Pryor's stats during his junior season were phenomenal:

14-2 season record

Class AA state finals

92-163 passing for 1,732 yards

15 touchdown passes

197 rushes for 1,676 yards

28 rushing touchdowns

10 interceptions while playing defense

That was only his junior year. He was courting offers from big name schools like Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama, Texas, Florida, WVU, Penn State, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Ohio State, where he ultimately played college football.

OHIO STATE

In three seasons at Ohio State, Pryor racked up over 6,000 passing yards with a nearly 61% completion percentage. He had 57 passing touchdowns and averaged nearly 8 yards per throw. He rushed for 17 touchdowns over this three seasons and even caught two touchdown passes. From scrimmage, Pryor ran for more than 2,000 yards. He led the Buckeyes to victories in the Big Ten Championship twice before withdrawing from school and entering into the NFL draft.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.

While at Ohio State, Pryor become entangled in controversy after a trip to a Columbus-area tattoo parlor with a group of fellow players. He was suspended by the NCAA after selling championship rings, jerseys and awards as well as receiving discounts and benefits from the owners of the tattoo shop. He claimed to have paid for every tattoo despite the investigation's findings. Pryor was also suspended for driving on a suspended license.

NFL CAREER

Pryor entered into the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft, where he was selected in the third round by the Oakland Raiders. He sat out most of 2012 before being named the starting quarterback in the final game of the season. In the 2013 season opener, Pryor threw for 217 yards and rushed for another 112 yards, shattering a Raiders team record. He battled various injuries that season as well.

2014: Traded to the Seattle Seahawks, released before season started

2015: Signed, released from Kansas City Chiefs; claimed off waivers, released, re-signed by Cleveland Browns

2016: Played with Cleveland Browns

2017: Signed with Washington Redskins, placed on IR in November, let go after season

2018: Signed with New York Jets, played 6 games, released in October; signed with Buffalo Bills, released weeks later

2019: Signed with Jacksonville Jaguars, placed on IR, released 3 days later before season opener

RELATED: Terrelle Pryor says he wants to come home, play for Steelers

Pryor took to social media in mid-November saying he wanted to come back to Pittsburgh and play for the Steelers.

STABBING AND ARREST

Pryor was arrested after a fight in which he was stabbed at the Heinz Lofts apartments in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. He was charged with simple assault.

A woman, Shalaya Briston, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault.

>>>READ: ‘We should have just let him die’: Police documents reveal details about Terrelle Pryor’s stabbing<<<

Court papers said when officers arrived to the apartment complex, they found a trail of blood leading from Pryor's apartment to the elevator and across the garage to his car. Briston and two other women drove Pryor to UPMC Mercy Hospital after the stabbing. Witnesses described Briston and Pryor's relationship as volatile and that Pryor "always had his hands all over her."

Guns and ammunition were discovered inside Pryor's car and apartment unit and were taken by police.

Pryor's agent said he was still recovering at an area hospital was last listed in stable condition.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.