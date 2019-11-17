  • Terrelle Pryor says he wants to come home, play for Steelers

    PITTSBURGH - Every Steelers fan knows it's been a bit of a rough season, with injuries and other issues plaguing the offense especially. With two wide receivers, Juju Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, knocked out of the last game with concussions, should the Steelers be looking at signing some additional players?

    One NFL player from Jeannette says he wants to come back home and suit up for the black and gold.

    In a message posted to his Instagram on Sunday morning, free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor said he only wants to play in Pittsburgh.

    But if healthy and available, should the Steelers seriously consider him?

    The 6-foot-4, 30-year-old former Jeannette football star was seventh in the NFL in 2016 in total yards while playing for the Cleveland Browns. His best season as a receiver, he caught 78 passes for 1,049 yards that year. Since that time, he's been dealing with various injuries before he was released ahead of this season by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

