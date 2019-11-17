PITTSBURGH - Every Steelers fan knows it's been a bit of a rough season, with injuries and other issues plaguing the offense especially. With two wide receivers, Juju Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, knocked out of the last game with concussions, should the Steelers be looking at signing some additional players?
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Related Headlines
One NFL player from Jeannette says he wants to come back home and suit up for the black and gold.
In a message posted to his Instagram on Sunday morning, free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor said he only wants to play in Pittsburgh.
But if healthy and available, should the Steelers seriously consider him?
Terrelle Pryor doesn't need two hands! 🖐️ @TerrellePryor pic.twitter.com/EafFOucTIp— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 23, 2019
The 6-foot-4, 30-year-old former Jeannette football star was seventh in the NFL in 2016 in total yards while playing for the Cleveland Browns. His best season as a receiver, he caught 78 passes for 1,049 yards that year. Since that time, he's been dealing with various injuries before he was released ahead of this season by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
TRENDING NOW:
- Roberto Clemente's wife, Vera, dies at 78
- Timeline of Bethel Park woman's disappearance, man's alleged confession of her murder
- Primanti’s offers Maurkice Pouncey a job on Twitter, Pouncey responds
- VIDEO: Man, young boy shot at New Jersey high school football game
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}