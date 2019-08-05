There's still about 14 months before Real IDs are fully implemented nationwide.
More than 28,000 Real IDs have been issued in Allegheny County, which is the most in Pennsylvania.
More than 7,500 people have theirs in Westmoreland County.
Starting in October of 2020, you will have to have a Real ID to get onto a plane or enter a federal building, unless you have a passport.
