  • ‘They don't treat you like you're human': Le'Veon Bell blasts Steelers

    By: Chase Williams

    Updated:

    Le’Veon Bell has signed a new contract with the New York Jets and he’s ready to blast the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    He didn’t hold back when talking to Jenny Vrentas of SI.com

    “Pittsburgh is a great organization. They’ve got a great owner, head coach. They kind of treat you like, they don’t treat you like you’re human. What I mean by that is like, yeah, I’m an NFL athlete, but still I’m a human being. You know what I’m saying? I still play video games, I still make music. They don’t want to allow you to be yourself. They want you to be, if you’re a Steelers, you’re literally playing football 24/7. You’re not supposed to be playing video games and like making music, playing basketball. You’re not supposed to be doing that. You’re supposed to be working out.”

    Bell forfeited the $14.54 million he would’ve made under the franchise tag and sat out the season.

    The Jets gave him $26.64 million fully guaranteed.

