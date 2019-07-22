ELIZABETH BOROUGH, Pa. - Police in Elizabeth Borough are looking for a stolen bathtub.
The department shared a picture of it on its Facebook page.
Someone took the 1920's antique cast iron tub from a home on 7th Avenue on Saturday.
The tub has four claw feet and a brass soap dish. If you have any information, you're asked to call police.
