A man will spend 30 years behind bars for kidnapping a 10-year-old girl in a crime that haunted western Pennsylvania for decades.
Timothy Nelson Jr. was sentenced Tuesday.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
He pleaded guilty last month to kidnapping a Somerset County girl in 1999, sexually abusing her and leaving her in rural Fayette County.
Police ultimately tied Nelson to the case after he was arrested for an unrelated crime.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}