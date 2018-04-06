Police are investigating after an 18-month-old boy died at Children’s Hospital on Thursday night.
Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 as we work to learn more about the boy and what led up to his death for 11 at 11.
A police spokeswoman said the boy was found unresponsive at his East Hills home around 6:30 p.m. before being taken to the hospital.
Police have not made any arrests.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting; officer suffers minor injuries
- Former pro wrestler Johnny Valiant hit, killed by truck on McKnight Road
- Suspect, victim in deadly Ohio Twp. shooting connected through church, real estate
- VIDEO: Couple charged for selling drugs out of home with child inside
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}