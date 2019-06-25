  • Tornado moved into Mercer County as EF-0 during mid-June storms

    MERCER COUNTY, Pa. - A tornado hit Mercer County during storms that moved through the region June 16, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday.

    The tornado tracked into Mercer County from Ohio, where it started as an EF-1. By the time it moved into Mercer County, it was an EF-0.

    Nine tornadoes have been confirmed in western Pennsylvania so far this year.

