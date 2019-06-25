MERCER COUNTY, Pa. - A tornado hit Mercer County during storms that moved through the region June 16, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday.
The tornado tracked into Mercer County from Ohio, where it started as an EF-1. By the time it moved into Mercer County, it was an EF-0.
Related Headlines
Nine tornadoes have been confirmed in western Pennsylvania so far this year.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
JUST IN: Another #tornado was confirmed from storms on June 16. This one was rated an EF-1 in Ohio. It weakened in Mercer Co. and was rated EF-0 there.— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) June 25, 2019
This makes 13 tornadoes across the NWS warning area (MD, OH, WV, PA) and 9 for western PA. #PAwx #wpxi pic.twitter.com/oA8HdOFYxO
TRENDING NOW:
- Man killed trying to force way into home
- Woman taunts McDonald's employee for sleeping at work; turns out there's more to the story
- Undercover officers may be getting drunk on the job, Target 11 discovers
- VIDEO: Common drugs linked to dementia
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}