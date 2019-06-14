Surveillance video shared on social media appears to show the moments a confirmed tornado moved through the southern part of the state.
The tornado was part of a bigger system that caused flooding throughout the Philadelphia area and southern New Jersey.
@NBCPhiladelphia @6abc @SteveSosnaNBC @6abcadamjoseph @CecilyTynan Mullica Hill NJ @NWS_MountHolly tornado hitting backyard in Mullica Hill pic.twitter.com/JuObNQkl7T— Alex Ranraa (@alexranra) June 14, 2019
The National Weather Service had issued tornado warnings at the time.
According to NBC10 in Philadelphia, at one point there was flooding on I-76 eastbound in Philadelphia that led to several lane restrictions.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 people have died after being struck by lightning in a Westmoreland Co. park
- Couple charged after 25 dead animals found locked away in the woods and left to die
- 17-year-old among those killed at Pittsburgh graduation party shooting
- VIDEO: Jon Stewart given FDNY gear of late friend
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}