  • Tornado touches down near Philadelphia, flooding in New Jersey

    Surveillance video shared on social media appears to show the moments a confirmed tornado moved through the southern part of the state.

    The tornado was part of a bigger system that caused flooding throughout the Philadelphia area and southern New Jersey.

    The National Weather Service had issued tornado warnings at the time.

    According to NBC10 in Philadelphia, at one point there was flooding on I-76 eastbound in Philadelphia that led to several lane restrictions.

