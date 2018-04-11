Tractor-trailer loses load, spills fuel on Westmoreland Co. road

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer lost its load and spilled diesel fuel early Wednesday morning, forcing the closure of a road in Derry Township, police said.
Officials said the truck rolled onto its side shortly after 1 a.m. on Rushwood Road, off Route 22. Rushwood Road is closed while crews work to clear the accident.
We’re working to learn whether Rushwood Road will reopen for the morning commute -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
The truck was hauling metal, Pennsylvania State Police said.
No injuries have been reported.
HEADS UP if you use Rushwood Road between Route 22 and Route 981 in Derry Twp, Westmoreland County. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/7obl9UABAR— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 11, 2018
