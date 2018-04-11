  • Tractor-trailer loses load, spills fuel on Westmoreland Co. road

    Updated:

    DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer lost its load and spilled diesel fuel early Wednesday morning, forcing the closure of a road in Derry Township, police said.

    Officials said the truck rolled onto its side shortly after 1 a.m. on Rushwood Road, off Route 22. Rushwood Road is closed while crews work to clear the accident.

    We’re working to learn whether Rushwood Road will reopen for the morning commute -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

    The truck was hauling metal, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    No injuries have been reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tractor-trailer loses load, spills fuel on Westmoreland Co. road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police chief placed on administrative leave, under investigation

  • Headline Goes Here

    State police investigating disappearance of a Latrobe woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atria's closes PNC Park location after 17 years

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teacher charged with institutional sexual assault of student