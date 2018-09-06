0 Travel around North Shore expected to be major headache this weekend

PITTSBURGH - Tens of thousands of people will pack the north shore this weekend for the in-state matchup between Pitt and Penn State, and already there are concerns about getting around.

Parking and tailgating are restricted, so it's reasonable to assume many fans will rely on ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

Channel 11's Erin Clarke talked to a driver who says the rules near the stadium are so confusing, people could be in for long waits and long walks.

RELATED:

"They block off every possible road to get to the North Shore,” Rick McIntyre said.

McIntyre drives for both Uber and Lyft. He said road blocks force drivers out of the area and police are ordered not to let drivers pull over for passengers.

"I saw on my screen that my passenger was walking towards my car. I pulled over for 30 secs, put my blinkers on in a parking lane and immediately there was a police officer on me, pretty aggressively telling me I had to move and I actually had to leave my passenger,” he said.

To make matters worse, it can take an hour to get a few blocks and designated pick up spots are often blocked, McIntyre told Channel 11.

A city spokesman told Channel 11 the current traffic pattern was designed by traffic engineers and has been in effect for at least four years. Without it, getting out would take even longer.

Still, McIntyre would like to see the city and the ride sharing companies come to an agreement for everyone's benefit.

"I just want a clear concise set of instructions on how we're supposed to perform our job and safely get people off the north shore,” he said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.