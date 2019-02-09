TREE OF LIFE: 3 months after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, worshipers look to the future

PITTSBURGH - It’s only been three months since the massacre at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, but members are already looking toward rebuilding for the future.
Following the tragedy, in which a gunman killed 11 people and injured several others, people from Pittsburgh and across the world donated more than $5 million.
Tree of Life, 3 Months Later. Tonight on 11at11. An update on the congregants—the survivors, the money raised... pic.twitter.com/FeE0HaTDCh— David Johnson WPXI (@DavidWPXI) February 9, 2019
Channel 11’s David Johnson had the opportunity to sit down with some of them to reflect on that fateful day.
Tonight on 11 at 11, they share their plans for the money as well as what the organizations that worship within the synagogue hope for their future.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}