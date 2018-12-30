Pittsburgh Steelers donate $70,000 to local Jewish Federation

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have donated $70,000 to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.
Before Sunday's game at Heinz Field, team President Art Rooney II presented a check to the Victims of Terror Fund, according to a tweet.
Related Headlines
"Stronger Than Hate" became a slogan for the city after a deadly mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27.
#Steelers President Art Rooney II presented a check to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh's Victims of Terror Fund. #StrongerThanHate— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 30, 2018
READ: https://t.co/8Asdjv4R9t pic.twitter.com/iGNtgOEe2T
That slogan, paired with a take on the Steelers logo that included a Star of David, soon was seen everywhere.
Proceeds from shirts printed with that slogan and logo totaled the amount given to the fund Sunday.
Signage hanging around Heinz Field also features the Stronger Than Hate message.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- 'I was not nervous': Holocaust survivor recounts experience outside Tree of Life synagogue
- Local business markets 'Stronger Than Hate' shirts to benefit Tree of Life shooting victims
- 11 killed, 6 injured in attack at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh police add 'Stronger Than Hate' logo to some vehicles
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}