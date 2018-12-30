  • Pittsburgh Steelers donate $70,000 to local Jewish Federation

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have donated $70,000 to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

    Before Sunday's game at Heinz Field, team President Art Rooney II presented a check to the Victims of Terror Fund, according to a tweet.

    "Stronger Than Hate" became a slogan for the city after a deadly mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27.

    That slogan, paired with a take on the Steelers logo that included a Star of David, soon was seen everywhere.

    Proceeds from shirts printed with that slogan and logo totaled the amount given to the fund Sunday.

    Signage hanging around Heinz Field also features the Stronger Than Hate message.

