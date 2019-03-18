Tree of Life starts GoFundMe for victims of New Zealand mosque attacks

PITTSBURGH - The Tree of Life congregation is raising funds to support victims of the deadly mosque attacks in New Zealand.
“Members of Tree of Life congregation extend their deepest condolences to the families, friends and neighbors impacted by the March 15 attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. To the families going through the most difficult moments in their lives, Tree of Life and the Jewish community of Pittsburgh say: Our hearts are with you,” a news release said.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The Tree of Life congregation said it feels compelled to help the victims of the New Zealand attacks after the outpouring of support it received from around the world following the October 2018 shooting that killed 11 people at its Squirrel Hill synagogue.
CLICK HERE to donate to the GoFundMe campaign. The goal is to raise $100,000.
TRENDING NOW:
- Big baby: New York woman gives birth to 15-pound girl
- Jelly Belly creator releases line of CBD-infused jelly beans
- Arrest made in threat against Bethel Park High School
- VIDEO: Daily low-dose aspirin for heart attack or stroke no longer recommended for older adults
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}