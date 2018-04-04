Tree, pole falls on top of car while woman was driving

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tree fell on top of a woman's car while she was driving down the road in Crescent Township Wednesday morning.
A Channel 11 photographer was driving down Route 51 on his way to work this morning when he saw it happen.
The tree came down and hit a pole, and then both the tree and pole came crashing down on Robin Tate's car.
The back window of her car was smashed, but she was not injured.
"I heard a sound, a loud sound, and then something hit my car. It was like electric, coming everywhere," Tate said.
Tate told Channel 11 she's just happy she was driving by herself, because sometimes she has her grandchild in the backseat.
