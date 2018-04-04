  • Tree, pole falls on top of car while woman was driving

    Updated:

    CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tree fell on top of a woman's car while she was driving down the road in Crescent Township Wednesday morning.

    A Channel 11 photographer was driving down Route 51 on his way to work this morning when he saw it happen.

    The tree came down and hit a pole, and then both the tree and pole came crashing down on Robin Tate's car.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The back window of her car was smashed, but she was not injured.

    "I heard a sound, a loud sound, and then something hit my car. It was like electric, coming everywhere," Tate said.

    Tate told Channel 11 she's just happy she was driving by herself, because sometimes she has her grandchild in the backseat. 

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tree, pole falls on top of car while woman was driving

  • Headline Goes Here

    Patrick's first laps at Indy since 2011 washed out by rain

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 arrested after police chase near Liberty Tunnel

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bowyer snaps 190-race losing streak with Martinsville win

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Clint Bowyer snaps 190-race winless streak