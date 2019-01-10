Troopers searching for 5 most wanted fugitives in Cambria County

EBENSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Cambria County are looking for five fugitives wanted for various crimes.
- Irish McCall, 32, is wanted for simple assault
- Peter Mallin, 41, is wanted for sexual assault
- James Selders, 26, is wanted for strangulation
- Joseph Schuller, 35, is wanted for giving a false ID to law enforcement
- Adam Thompson, 36, is wanted for violating a protection from abuse order
If you have information on any of these men, you're asked to call Troop A in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.
