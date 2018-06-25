0 Trying to buy 'Hamilton' tickets? Be aware of scams

Broadway musical phenomenon "Hamilton" is coming to Pittsburgh and a lot of people want to see it.

Some are willing to do just about anything to get tickets, but before you buy them from just anybody, think twice.

Website after website are filled with people claiming to be selling tickets to "Hamilton." The production is coming to the Benedum Center in January.

A Channel 11 viewer first alerted us to a scam happening on Facebook.

The viewer told Channel 11 a Facebook page called an "An American Musical Hamilton" is targeting customers looking to purchase tickets. When you click on the website posted on the Facebook page, it takes you to tickethamilton.com.

While we were checking out the website, we found a phone number and decided to give it a try, but the number didn't work.

We took the viewer's concern to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust for answers.

“We want to make sure that if we hear about it, we're doing our best to either shut them down or get the right information out to all of our guests,” said Scott Shiller, vice president of artistic planning at Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

In fact, Channel 11 learned tickets for the 2019 show don't go on sale until this fall.

As anticipation builds for the ticket release date, the Cultural Trust is urging people interested in attending the show to only buy tickets through them.

“If you're seeing 'Hamilton' tickets online today, those are definitely not verified,” Shiller said.

All "Hamilton" tickets are verified at the Benedum box office and trustarts.org is the only official site to purchase tickets.

