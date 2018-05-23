Turkey chicks rescued from Pittsburgh sewer

PITTSBURGH - Two turkey chicks were rescued after being trapped in a sewer in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
The chicks were trapped in the sewer on Ajax Street and Hancock Street in Upper Hill, according to Channel 11 crews on scene.
PHOTOS: Turkey chicks rescued after being trapped in sewer
A neighbor, who was assisted by city officials, rescued the chicks from the sewer around 12:30 p.m.
Hill District neighbor Christi rescues two #turkey chicks from a sewer grate along Ajax St. @pgh2o provides assistance. Christi was able to reunite the chicks with their mother. @cpstunner #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH #wildlife pic.twitter.com/m4y5brPMGU— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) May 23, 2018
According to Channel 11 crews, the chicks were reunited with their mother after being rescued.
Two turkey chicks trapped in a sewer on Ajax Street in the Hill. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH #wildlife pic.twitter.com/HBV4X0LMqM— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) May 23, 2018
According to city officials, public works crews were called to the scene at noon to remove the grate in order to rescue the turkey chicks.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man found shot to death inside home
- Sunken treasure worth $17 billion on 300-year-old shipwreck discovered off Colombian coast
- Classic candy bar could be gone forever after bankruptcy hearing
- VIDEO:Residents who knew Pa. woman who went missing, now a suspect in mysterious Fla. disappearance react
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}