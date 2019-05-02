  • Woman charged in $2 million heroin bust on Pa. Turnpike

    SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. - A woman is facing charges after being caught on the Pennsylvania Turnpike with $2 million worth of heroin hidden in her SUV.

    Ana Rodriguez Gonzalez was arrested along a stretch of the road in Somerset County.

    The bust is the largest by the State Police TACET Team.

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko has details on where police say Gonzalez was hiding those 4,000 bricks of heroin, tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

