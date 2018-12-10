  • Two people hurt while working on gas line

    CLARIDGE, Pa. - Two people were hurt while working on a gas line early Monday morning in Westmoreland County, officials said.

    The incident was reported shortly before 1 a.m. along Gombach Road in Claridge.

    Emergency dispatchers said a release valve blew off, leading to two workers being taken to the hospital.

    The workers, who are employed by a contractor, were testing the gas line when there was a malfunction, dispatchers said.

    Both workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to dispatchers.

