PITTSBURGH - An Uber driver who was found guilty of kidnapping and assaulting a passenger was sentenced to jail Monday.
Police said Soumana Dao was off duty when he picked up the woman in 2017 and began touching her inappropriately.
Related Headlines
STORY: Woman kidnapped, touched inappropriately by off-duty Uber driver
The victim previously testified she thought Dao was her Uber driver, but it turned out he was not. She said she was in downtown Pittsburgh and wanted to go to her home in the South Hills, but Dao instead drove her to the North Hills and touched her in his car along the way.
According to the victim, Dao stopped at his apartment complex and pulled her out of the car. She then asked a neighbor for help.
Dao was sentenced Monday to 364 days in jail with credit for the four months he has already served. In addition, he was given five years of probation and must register as a sex offender for 15 years.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- Parent says kindergarten students at New Mexico school kept in cages while waiting for pickup
- 7th-grader donates $15,000 in livestock premiums to St. Jude Children's Hospital
- VIDEO: Family finds live frog in salad
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}