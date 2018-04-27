JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - An arrest has been made in a deadly crash on the Parkway North last year.
U.S. Marshals have arrested the uncle of the 2-year-old girl that was killed in May 2017.
Taylor Jefferson, 25, the girl's great uncle, was driving the car at the time of the crash, with 23-year-old Tyrek Jefferson, the girl's father, in the front seat and 2-year-old Saryiah Jefferson in the back seat.
She was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed when the car she was riding in allegedly reversed down an exit ramp before being struck by behind.
Her father is also facing charges in the crash.
