0 Uniontown football team to remain in WPIAL

UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A Fayette County school district has voted to keep its sports teams in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League.

Uniontown School District was considering leaving WPIAL.

“We’ve struggled in football in the last couple of years," said Dr. Dan Bosnic, assistant superintendent for the district.

He said their team has had a long losing streak and they need to be more competitive.

“We want our kids to feel good about what they’re doing and we want our students to experience success,” Bosnic said.

Right now, there are only 19 players on the team.

School officials told Channel 11 they need to generate excitement about the program among students and the community.

Some believe the problem may not just be because of the lack of winning.

“You have to start at the core of the problem. Maybe it’s the attitude of the kids in the area that needs to change," said Herb Green, a former football coach.

But on Monday night, school board members voted against withdrawing. Supporters of the proposal cited long drive times to games and challenges in filling the schedule.

If the board members had voted in favor of withdrawing, the football team could've been playing against teams in other states such as Maryland and West Virginia, next season.

"We need to play someplace where we have a chance to win, and we need to find a place to play that is not 110 miles away," said Tony Mercadante, an alumnus of the district. "We can’t even get people three blocks away, we’re losing so bad.”

