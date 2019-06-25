UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A high school football player in Uniontown said his eardrum was ruptured during a hazing incident.
The student is suing the school district and coaches, claiming they did not do enough to stop it.
The suit says the victim was hit in the head and ear when he was sleeping, and claims the coaches then made fun of the student following the incident because of his hearing loss.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Cara Sapida sits down the student's attorney to go through the lawsuit and dig into the claims the victim is making.
