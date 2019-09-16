  • University of Pittsburgh seeking to add hotel to historic Oakland property

    By: By Tim Schooley

    PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh hopes to add more hotel rooms and conference space in the heart of its Oakland campus and is looking for a private developer to build it on one of its focal properties.

    Recently, the university sent out a Request for Qualifications seeking a private developer to build a new hotel and conference center on its University Club property, a site which includes an open parking lot proposed for the hotel and the historic eight-story University Club building, a 1923-built structure designed by acclaimed architect Henry Hornbostel.

