PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is notifying patients who might have been exposed to tuberculosis after an employee tested positive for the disease.
The employee works at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in the emergency department, a spokesperson for the medical center said. The employee was also seen as a patient at a UPMC Presbyterian ophthalmology clinic and a Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC physician’s office.
“While the likelihood of contracting TB from that employee is thought to be low, out of an abundance of caution we are collaborating with the Allegheny County Health Department and taking careful steps to both notify and test patients and staff who may have been exposed to this employee at no charge,” UPMC said in a statement Friday.
The employee is on leave and is recovering at home.
UPMC said patients and staff who might have had contact with the employee are being contacted directly.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to call UPMC’s 24/7 hotline at 1-844-516-1177.
