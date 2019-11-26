NORTH HILLS, Pa. - UPMC is increasing its services in the North Hills, including expansions in cancer, heart and women's services at UPMC Passavant as well as a women's speciality center at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.
The expansion will center around three flagship service lines: UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute.
UPMC Passavant will see a full-service breast screening program with advanced digital mammography, an advanced cardiac procedure called Watchman that will reduce the risk of stroke in atrial fibrillation patients, and the addition of a cardiothoracic surgeon who will do transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) surgery.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
