  • UPMC to expand services in North Hills

    By: Paul J. Gough – Reporter

    NORTH HILLS, Pa. - UPMC is increasing its services in the North Hills, including expansions in cancer, heart and women's services at UPMC Passavant as well as a women's speciality center at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.

    The expansion will center around three flagship service lines: UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute.

    UPMC Passavant will see a full-service breast screening program with advanced digital mammography, an advanced cardiac procedure called Watchman that will reduce the risk of stroke in atrial fibrillation patients, and the addition of a cardiothoracic surgeon who will do transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) surgery.

