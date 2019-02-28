U.S. Steel's Mon Valley facilities ordered to reduce emissions after continued violations

PITTSBURGH - An enforcement order has been issued against U.S. Steel’s Mon Valley Works facilities by the Allegheny County Health Department because of continued violations, officials announced Thursday.
The enforcement order for “continued Article XXI permit violations for daily sulfur dioxide emissions” follows a Dec. 24 fire at the Clairton Coke Works.
U.S. Steel’s Mon Valley Works facilities -- against which the enforcement order was issued -- include the Clairton Coke Works, as well as the Edgar Thompson Plant and the Irvin Plant.
Per the order, U.S. Steel must reduce its use of coke oven gas and its daily SO2 emissions across all Mon Valley facilities. The facilities must do so through one of the following ways until repairs at the Clairton Coke Works are complete, or June 30, whichever comes later:
- Reducing the volume of coal in each coke oven
- Further extending coking times from 22 hours to 30-36 hours
- Putting as many coke oven batteries as necessary under “hot idle” to achieve compliance with the hydrogen sulfide (H2S) emission standard
- Proposing its own plan to reduce SO2 emissions with demonstrated ability to comply with the daily permitted limit for its facilities
U.S. Steel has to notify the Health Department of its decision within five days. It will also be required to provide weekly data demonstrating compliance, a news release said.
“Data provided to us since the exceedance at the North Braddock monitor showed that the amount of SO2 being emitted daily from these three facilities far exceeds what is allotted in the individual Title V operating permits. It also provided further evidence of elevated SO2 beyond what is being identified at our monitors,” Deputy Director of Environmental Health Jim Kelly said in a statement.
