BRENTWOOD, Pa. - A vehicle crashed into a small grocery in Brentwood on Wednesday.
The crash occurred at the International Food Emporium in the 4100 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard.
The storefront appears to be smashed in, with stone and glass lying on the ground. It does not appear that anyone is hurt.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene.
A car crashed into a hair salon a couple blocks away last month, injuring eight people.
