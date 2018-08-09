Viral video showing couple arguing with man armed with sword leads to charges

A scary confrontation was caught on camera in Rochester Borough, Beaver County, and the video is now going viral on social media with more than 30,000 views.
The video shows a man holding a sword and arguing with another man and woman in the middle of a street. At one point, the man appears as if he might attack the couple.
All three people are facing charges.
Gabriella DeLuca is talking to witnesses about the video, for 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Couple charged after starved infant found with eyes, cheeks ‘sunken into her head'
- Jimmy Wopo identified as leader of violent street gang, according to investigators
- 'Dangerous' man accused of attacking ex captured 3 counties away
- RAW VIDEO: Port Authority update on recovery operations
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}