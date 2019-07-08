0 Walk for Love held to remember murdered Pitt student Alina Sheykhet

Alina Sheykhet would have turned 22 years old Sunday, and today her mom and dad are celebrating her life, making sure she is remembered.

Related >>> ‘Alina’s Law’ aims to protect victims of domestic abuse after Pitt student’s murder

"This is what keeps us going. Love to our daughter," Elly Sheykhet, Alina Sheykhet's mother, said.

It's been almost two years since Alina Sheykhet was murdered, and it's been difficult for her family.

"It's really tough. Really hard. But I'm thinking she's here with us, and I feel her presence," Elly Sheykhet said.

On Alina Sheykhet's birthday, hundreds turned out for the first annual Alina's Light Walk for Love at Settlers Cabin Park.

One was Alina Sheykhet's freshman roommate at Pitt Greensburg, who traveled from Miami to be there.

TRENDING NOW:

"Alina was one of my best friends. And keeping her memory alive is everything to me," Valerie Fernandez said.

Alina's Light is a charitable organization established to honor Alina Sheykhet, who was tragically murdered by her ex-boyfriend in October 2017.

"Domestic violence is really a real thing. People need to be aware, and that's what we're trying to show, to do with our organization," Elly Sheykhet said.

The money raised will provide scholarships to students at Montour High School who share Alina Sheykhet's passion for performing arts.

"We really appreciate the support we have today from people supporting us and our family. That's all I can say, thank you so much," Yan Sheykhet, Alina Sheykhet's dad, said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.