    BENTONVILLE, Ark. - Walmart's car seat recycling program is ending early due to such a large response.

    The country's largest retailer said the program allowed customers to trade in used car seats for a $30 store gift card. It was supposed to go through the end of the month.

    But because of so many people are turning in car seats, the company said today is the final day for the program.

    Walmart officials said they had collected an estimated 1 million car seats to be turned into recyclable materials.

