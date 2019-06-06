WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars' worth of electronics from two Indiana County Walmarts.
The first attempt happened at the White Township store on Friday around 4:20 a.m.
According to police, the man tried to steal $3,649 worth of electronics, but an employee interrupted him before he was able to get the items into his SUV.
After that, police said, he went to the location in Blairsville, where an employee managed to stop him, just before 5:30 a.m.
Police said the man is likely driving an older-model white Kia Sportage SUV with a faulty driver’s side taillight.
If you know anything, call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-357-1960.
