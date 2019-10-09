PITTSBURGH - Walnut Capital Management and Strada Architecture LLC presented sketches and plans for two very different projects to the Pittsburgh Planning Commission on Tuesday that share the common ground of community access and engagement, public art and opportunities for local retailers beyond the standard demolition and new construction.
The Bakery Square refresh plan calls for constructing a new two-story building and doubling the size of the existing courtyard at Bakery Square, creating a "more public friendly and pedestrian friendly" area, according to Tom Price, a Strada principal.
Related Headlines
He outlined a next phase for the 10-year-old development that would be "much more human-centric" with larger gathering spaces, some open and some protected from the elements, not just for the tenants, but also for the surrounding community.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman missing after last being seen at Rostraver Township home
- 19-year-old woman tried to carjack off-duty sheriff deputy, police say
- Local school district using new technology to keep students safe
- VIDEO: Dangerous drug possibly connected to overdoses at Allegheny County rehab center
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}