PITTSBURGH - A wanted man was injured after jumping off the roof of a two-story building in Marshall-Shadeland while trying to escape Pittsburgh police officers.
Police said they spotted the man in the 3100 block of McClure Avenue around 5 p.m. When they tried to stop him, he ran and police started chasing him.
A man was taken to a local hospital in "serious condition" after jumping off the roof of a two story building on McClure Avenue to evade police.
The man then ran into a house, according to police, and officers went inside to look for him. They couldn't find him inside, but they eventually ended up finding him lying on the roof facedown.
Officers told the man not to move, but he jumped onto a neighboring roof and then onto another, according to police.
Police said the man then jumped off the roof into an alley. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Fire crews responded to help get the officers get off the roof.
Police said another man was arrested on suspicion of for hindering apprehension.
The first man had warrants on charges of burglary and being a felon in posession of a firearm.
Police are still investigating.
