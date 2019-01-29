  • Warming centers opening as bitter temps, wind chills move in

    Updated:

    As temperatures and wind chills fall to dangerously cold levels, warming centers are being made available to help people stay warm.

    LIVE UPDATES: Wind chill warnings, advisories issued as temperatures drop

    Related Headlines

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY

    Carnegie Borough Building (1 Veterans Way, Carnegie, Pa. 15106)

    • Open 24 hours to residents of Carnegie and neighboring communities. Pet-friendly area.

    East End Cooperative Ministry (6140 Station Street, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15206)

    • Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. if the temperature is below 32 degrees.  

    Light of Life Ministries (10 East North Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212)

    • The warming gate and chapel will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    The Magee, West Penn, Brookline and Phillips Community Recreation Centers. (CLICK HERE for locations.)

    • Open until 9 p.m.

    The Jefferson, Ammon, Paulson, Ormsby and Warrington centers. (CLICK HERE for locations.)

    • Open until 8 p.m. 

    The following senior center hours will be extended until 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

    • Greenfield, 745 Greenfield Avenue
    • Homewood, 7321 Frankstown Avenue
    • Sheraden, 720 Sherwood Avenue
    • South Side, 12th & Bingham Street 

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

    WESTMORELAND COUNTY

    Murrysville Alliance Church

    • 4130 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, Pa. 15668

    Lower Burrell Fire Hall #3 (3255 Leechburg Road)

    • Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for any residents in need.

    The Union Mission men’s shelter (2217 Harrison Avenue, Latrobe)

    • Open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through March 31

    Welcome Home Shelter for women and families (218 South Maple Avenue, Greensburg)

    • Open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through March 31

    RELATED STORY: Pittsburgh will be colder than Alaska this week

    WASHINGTON COUNTY

    Charleroi Fire Department

    • Station 33 will be open as a warming center Tuesday-Friday. Any questions, call 724-483-7311.

    BEAVER COUNTY

    Crossroads Shelter

    • Opening at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories