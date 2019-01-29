Warming centers opening as bitter temps, wind chills move in

As temperatures and wind chills fall to dangerously cold levels, warming centers are being made available to help people stay warm.
LIVE UPDATES: Wind chill warnings, advisories issued as temperatures drop
ALLEGHENY COUNTY
Carnegie Borough Building (1 Veterans Way, Carnegie, Pa. 15106)
- Open 24 hours to residents of Carnegie and neighboring communities. Pet-friendly area.
East End Cooperative Ministry (6140 Station Street, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15206)
- Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. if the temperature is below 32 degrees.
Light of Life Ministries (10 East North Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212)
- The warming gate and chapel will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Magee, West Penn, Brookline and Phillips Community Recreation Centers. (CLICK HERE for locations.)
- Open until 9 p.m.
The Jefferson, Ammon, Paulson, Ormsby and Warrington centers. (CLICK HERE for locations.)
- Open until 8 p.m.
The following senior center hours will be extended until 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
- Greenfield, 745 Greenfield Avenue
- Homewood, 7321 Frankstown Avenue
- Sheraden, 720 Sherwood Avenue
- South Side, 12th & Bingham Street
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Murrysville Alliance Church
- 4130 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, Pa. 15668
Lower Burrell Fire Hall #3 (3255 Leechburg Road)
- Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for any residents in need.
The Union Mission men’s shelter (2217 Harrison Avenue, Latrobe)
- Open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through March 31
Welcome Home Shelter for women and families (218 South Maple Avenue, Greensburg)
- Open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through March 31
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Charleroi Fire Department
- Station 33 will be open as a warming center Tuesday-Friday. Any questions, call 724-483-7311.
BEAVER COUNTY
Crossroads Shelter
- Opening at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
