  • Pittsburgh will be colder than Alaska this week

    By: Danielle Dozier

    PITTSBURGH - Severe Weather Team 11 is forecasting below-average temperatures, but they're more than that.

    On Wednesday, the forecast morning low is 2 degrees. The record is -1 from 1934. The forecast high is 5. The record "cold high" is 10 degrees from 1977.

    Our forecast temperature for Thursday morning is -7 degrees. The last time it was this cold was Feb. 24, 2015, when Pittsburgh dipped to -9 degrees. 

    The record low is -3 degrees. The forecast high is 9. The record "cold high" is 6 degrees from 1936. 

    At this point, it seems reasonable we make a run at the "cold high" record for Wednesday and the record low for Thursday morning.

    The coldest-ever temperature on record for Pittsburgh is -22 degrees, which happened Jan. 19, 1994.

