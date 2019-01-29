Pittsburgh will be colder than Alaska this week

PITTSBURGH - Severe Weather Team 11 is forecasting below-average temperatures, but they're more than that.
On Wednesday, the forecast morning low is 2 degrees. The record is -1 from 1934. The forecast high is 5. The record "cold high" is 10 degrees from 1977.
Our forecast temperature for Thursday morning is -7 degrees. The last time it was this cold was Feb. 24, 2015, when Pittsburgh dipped to -9 degrees.
The record low is -3 degrees. The forecast high is 9. The record "cold high" is 6 degrees from 1936.
At this point, it seems reasonable we make a run at the "cold high" record for Wednesday and the record low for Thursday morning.
The coldest-ever temperature on record for Pittsburgh is -22 degrees, which happened Jan. 19, 1994.
