NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - The Allegheny County Health Department is issuing another warning to North Versailles residents about another case of rabies after a feral cat tested positive for the virus.
The cat was found in the 300 block of James Street in the township earlier this week.
This is the 16th rabid animal reported in Allegheny County in 2018, and the second in North Versailles. A rabid fox was found in the township in July.
Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch and is almost always fatal when left untreated.
All Allegheny County residents are urged to avoid stray animals and wildlife, even if they look healthy, to avoid rabies exposure.
The ACHD said if you see an animal that is acting strangely or that becomes threatening, contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately.
