NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a warning to North Versailles residents after a fox tested positive for rabies.
The fox was discovered in the 3300 block of Fifth Avenue in North Versailles last week, officials said.
Related Headlines
The ACHD says this is the 11th rabid animal reported in Allegheny County so far in 2018, but this is the first fox.
TRENDING NOW:
- Identity released of man killed after he, 2 others jumped from Pittsburgh bridge
- Family caged woman with autism, made her eat mother's ashes, court records say
- Flash mob wedding surprises crowd in Market Square
- VIDEO: Ancient shark teeth unearthed after heavy flooding
Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch and is almost always fatal when left untreated.
All Allegheny County residents are urged to avoid stray animals and wildlife, even if they look healthy, to avoid rabies exposure.
The ACHD said if you see an animal acting strange or becomes threatening, contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}